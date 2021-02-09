Jennifer Lopez 'filled with anxiety' through lockdown

Jennifer Lopez was "filled with anxiety" when lockdown started.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker admits it has been tough being forced to stay at home owing to the coronavirus pandemic but her and her family enjoyed undertaking therapy whilst they were all at home.
She said: "At the start we were all filled with anxiety. We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else. We never get to do stuff like that [together]. I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship. I do sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The thing is not to get too used to it, because it’s so easy and so fun."
However, the pandemic has forced her wedding to Alex Rodriguez to be delayed.
Speaking about her postponed nuptials, she added to Allure magazine: "It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe it wasn't the right time."
It comes after Jennifer admits she is worried she and Alex won’t be able to “re-create” their dream wedding after they were forced to put their plans on hold due to the pandemic.
She said: "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands ... Oh yeah, we've talked about [not getting married] for sure. I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?"
