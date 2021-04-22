Jennifer Lopez leaning on ex-husband Marc Anthony following Alex Rodriguez split

Jennifer Lopez is leaning on her ex-husband Marc Anthony following her split from Alex Rodriguez.
The ‘Hustlers’ star recently broke off her engagement with the former baseballer, and is reportedly finding comfort in her ex Marc, as he’s been her rock in helping to look after their twins Emme and Max, 13, whilst she deals with her split and continues to work in the Dominican Republic.
A source told People magazine: "Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest. Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."
The news comes after it was recently reported Jennifer ended her romance with Alex because she couldn’t fully “trust” him and there were “too many issues that were unresolved” in their relationship.
Another source claimed: “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved. She has been pretty miserable, and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."
Jennifer and Alex were first reported to have split in March, and whilst they said at the time they were just working through some issues, they ultimately confirmed their romance was over last week.
In a joint statement, they said: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. we wish the best for each other and each other’s children."
Last month, it was also revealed Jennifer and Alex were focusing on their children - Jennifer's twins and Alex's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 - as they have all grown close.
