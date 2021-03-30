Jennifer Love Hewitt felt like a "Barbie doll" in 'Heartbreakers'.
The 42-year-old actress landed her breakout role as Page Conners in the 2001 movie after starting her career as a Disney star and recalled how she embraced her character's revealing outfits.
Jennifer said: "When I walked in for my first fitting, I thought all the dresses were tops and didn't know where the bottoms were. I remember watching them unpack some of my things, and they were in ziplock bags, and I was like, 'My clothes ... are in there?'
"And we all had a really big laugh about the fact that that I just wore tiny clothes the whole movie. I felt like a Barbie doll. It was great."
Jennifer admits that she was grateful for the support of the crew, who made sure she wasn't revealing too much in the movie.
The actress - who starred alongside Sigourney Weaver and Ray Liotta - told Vulture: "It's such a physical movie. I mean, she was constantly tripping and falling down. One thing that really stood out to me when we did the movie is how much people were looking out for me and really making sure that I never felt weird or on display.
"I remember there were more than a couple of people that were like, 'Okay, let's make sure boobs are in place and we're not seeing underwear.'
"I remember, one of my very first days of work, being attached to Ray's nether regions for eight hours, so it was a very risqué part for me at the time."
Jennifer found it "daunting" to be filming alongside Ray, especially in a scene where her character's hair was caught in his zip, but he was able to put her at ease.
She said: "It was very, very daunting for me – not because of what I was doing in the scene but because I was aware of who he was. I was such a big fan. I was so nervous to mess it up.
"I just remember meeting Ray, and instantly I felt so much better. He was the kindest, sweetest man who made me feel so comfortable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.