Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles will be making a special guest appearance in the second season finale of ABC’s Big Sky on Thursday, May 19.
As first reported by Deadline, Ackles will appear opposite Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick to help bring the crime thriller’s sophomore season to a close. He is set to play a character named Beau Arlen, who is described as “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher).”
The synopsis for the Season 2 finale teases Ackles’ appearance: “A new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.”
Created by prolific TV writer David E. Kelley, Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver. The second season sees Cassie and Jenny continue the search for the truck driver who escaped at the end of Season 1, while also taking on new cases.
Ackles is best known for playing Dean Winchester in The CW’s long-running fantasy drama series Supernatural. He is currently working on a spinoff series titled The Winchesters that focuses on Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, John and Mary; Ackles will reprise his role as Dean Winchester as the narrator. He is also developing an Untitled DC project with producer Greg Berlanti.
'Supernatural' & 'Walker' Prequels, 'Gotham Knights' Ordered to Series at the CW
Next, Ackles will be seen in Amazon’s The Boys as Soldier Boy; the superhero series’ third season is currently in post-production. His previous credits include Dark Angel, Smallville, Dawson’s Creek, and Days of Our Lives.
Big Sky, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC
More Headlines:
- Jensen Ackles to Guest Star in ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Finale
- 2022 American Century Championship Lineup: Justin Timberlake, The Miz, Ray Romano & More
- ‘XSCAPE/SWV,’ ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ & More Bravo Series Orders
- CBS Orders ‘East New York,’ ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’ to Series (PHOTOS)
- ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Trailer Previews Epic Galactic Adventures (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.