Jeopardy! continues its alternating of hosting duties between interim guest Ken Jennings and primetime host Mayim Bialik.
And while this dynamic has been successful for the most part, more so than the parade of guest hosts who fronted the game show stage in 2021, there’s one big question that still remains: Who is going to be the permanent host?
Since longtime host and fan-favorite Alex Trebek died in late 2020, the question has lingered and was almost answered when former executive producer Mike Richards was initially given the gig, but it didn’t last long. Richards exited the show after previous comments he made on a podcast came under scrutiny.
And while Bialik was given the primetime gig back then, she’s been yo-yo-ing with Jennings as syndicated host for this past season. Last year, along with Jennings, Bialik, and Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Tournament of Champions vet Buzzy Cohen, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck all tried their hand at the gig.
Ken Jennings Exits 'The Chase', Could He Become 'Jeopardy!' Full-Time Host?
Realizing the show needed some stability following Richards’ exit, Jeopardy! enlisted its GOAT Champion, Jennings and primetime host, but it can’t last forever. And that’s why we want to hear from you.
Who do you think should be Jeopardy!‘s full-time syndicated host? Mayim or Ken? Let us know in the readers poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.
Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings
More Headlines:
- ‘Chesapeake Shores’ to End With Season 6 on Hallmark Channel
- ‘Jeopardy!’: Who Should Be the Permanent Host of the Show? (POLL)
- ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2: Netflix Releases Trailer, Announces Farewell Special (VIDEO)
- Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap
- Roush Review: Over the Moon for Oscar Isaac as ‘Moon Knight’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.