Jeremy Piven to make UK stand-up comedy debut

Jeremy Piven is to make his UK stand-up comedy debut.
The 55-year-old star will play two gigs at The Leicester Square Theatre on October 15 and 16 2021.
It is the latest development in Jeremy's comedy career after he was spotted playing gigs in New York City back in 2019.
The 'Entourage' actor was reportedly seen performing a stand-up routine at Playboy Club on West 42nd Street before heading over to the Stand NYC for another set, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.
Jeremy is known for his roles in the TV series 'Mr Selfridge' and has also appeared in 'Wisdom of the Crowd'. His film credits include the movies 'Last Call' and the upcoming 'America Night'.
Piven previously confessed that he longs to have an "incredible" wife and family like his 'Entourage' alter ego Ari Gold.
When asked which of his characters he would like to emulate, he said: "Harry Selfridge found his art in business and I never have been good at business.
I haven't found any art in business but he did and it was miraculous that the two worlds come together. And Ari Gold had this incredible relationship and a wife and a family and I don't have a family yet so I aspire to that as well. I don't aspire to be a reactive douchebag because that's not something that someone would aspire to be!"
