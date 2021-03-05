Jesse Tyler Ferguson: I am 'unaffected' by my son's vomit

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is “unaffected” by his son’s vomit.
The 45-year-old actor and his husband Justin Mikita welcomed their son Beckett into the world eight months ago, and Jesse has now said the most “surprising” thing about parenthood so far has been how little it bothers him when his son “vomits on [him]”.
He said: "I'm surprised at how unaffected I am when he vomits on me. If I saw that happening to someone else, I would probably get the dry heaves, but when he does it on me, it's fine. He's urinated on me and I'm not bothered by it. That's probably the most surprising thing!"
Jesse has been able to spend quality time with his husband and their son amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as Hollywood came to a standstill for most of 2020 in order to allow people to social distance and quarantine.
And the actor has said he loved being able to “stop and relax and be in the moment”.
He added: "I had just finished ‘Modern Family’, which I had done for 11 years, and we knew Beckett was coming in July.
“There was this forced opportunity to stop and relax and be in the moment. I was able to really focus on Beckett coming into our lives."
Jesse still finds parenting “astonishing” and can’t believe how much Beckett is able to “lift his spirits” when he’s in a bad mood.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: "It's astonishing. I can be in a bad mood and seeing him super excited, kicking and smiling, it just immediately lifts my spirits. It's so pure and sweet. And it gives me so much joy."
Meanwhile, the ‘Modern Family’ alum recently said he’s already thinking about having a second child.
He explained: "It's never too soon, I guess. It feels like we're in the thick of it right now. The idea of starting the process again is a little intimidating. But, you know, if we want to do another one, I'm 45, so tick-tock - we gotta get this going if we're doing another one!”
