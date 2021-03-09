Jesse Tyler Ferguson jokes he's 'raising his son gay'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has jokingly claimed he's raising his son "gay".
The 45-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in 'Modern Family' - has revealed that he and Justin Mikita are still "figuring out" the personality of their eight-month-old son Beckett.
He said: "It’s a new person in your life, and just like anyone new that comes into your life, you’ve gotta figure out if you like that. It takes a little time."
Jesse has been singing popular songs to his son since his arrival and he joked that they're "raising him gay until he decides he’s straight".
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Jesse quipped: "It’s a lot of show tunes because that’s what I like, so we’re raising him gay until he decides he’s straight!
"On the way back from the hospital we played Britney Spears … so that was his first exposure to music."
Jesse has also talked-up the possibility of appearing in a 'Modern Family' spin-off alongside his on-screen husband Eric Stonestreet, saying people would "love it" if the idea came to fruition.
Asked about the possibility, he said: "That would be great. I don’t know anything official, but yeah, I think people would love it."
On the other hand, Jesse doesn't want to risk ruining the legacy of the hit sitcom, which also starred the likes of Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.
He told the chat show host: "The thing is, after doing something for 11 years and ending on such a high note, do you want to go back and run the risk of maybe not doing such a good job?”
Meanwhile, Jesse recently insisted he's "unaffected" by his son’s vomit.
The actor revealed the most "surprising" thing about parenthood has been how little it bothers him when his son "vomits on [him]".
He said: "I'm surprised at how unaffected I am when he vomits on me. If I saw that happening to someone else, I would probably get the dry heaves, but when he does it on me, it's fine.
"He's urinated on me and I'm not bothered by it. That's probably the most surprising thing!"
