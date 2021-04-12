Jesse Williams ordered to take parenting course

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife have been ordered to take a "high conflict" parenting course.
The 'Grey's Anatomy' star and Aryn Drake-Lee - who finalised their three-year divorce last October - have been ordered by a judge to participate in the online programme after the 39-year-old actor tried and failed to modify previous court orders relating to the custody and visitation of their children, Sadie, six, and Maceo, five, TMZ reports.
The six-session online course is designed to provide strategies for reducing conflicts in co-parenting relationships.
It was revealed in October that the former couple had finalised their divorce, three years after they split, and had agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids.
It was also reported Aryn has been allowed to keep the former family home in Los Angeles, along with properties in Brooklyn and Oakland.
The real estate broker is also keeping a leased 2017 Audi Q7 SUV and 2018 Q5 SUV, while Jesse gets to keep his leased 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV.
Jesse, meanwhile, was allowed to keep the $936,810 he made in profits from his role on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ since their 2017 separation.
Other accounts and royalties accumulated during their marriage will be split up, and Jesse reportedly will have to pay backdated child support equating to $50,629 per month for the two children up until October 2019, and then $40,000 per month after that.
Jesse also has to hand over two more spousal support payments of $50,695 for August 2019 and September 2019 to Aryn, but will not have to pay spousal support after that.
According to the documents, Jesse and Aryn actually reached their settlement in September 2019, but the proceedings were only signed off by a judge the following year, who listed their date of legal separation as August 7 this year.
