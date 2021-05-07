Jessica Alba: Turning 40 was weird

Jessica Alba found turning 40 a "weird" experience.
The 'Sin City' actress celebrated her milestone birthday last month and she's admitted her perspective at what that point in her life means has changed now she's actually reached it.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', she said: "It's so weird, 'cause when you're little, you're like, 'That age just feels aggressive.' You're just like, 'That's a grown-ass person.'
"And when you're here, you're like, 'I guess this is what it is.' You know you have so much more life out there to live. I feel like everything is just sort of connecting in a really cool way."
Jessica recently attended a "vegan hiking getaway" but quickly realised the detox programme wasn't for her.
She said: "It was a vegan hiking, detox situation and I didn't realise, so in my mind, I'm like, ‘I'm going there to do the healthy thing. But, actually, you're supposed to eliminate all the things before you get there."
The Honest Company founder admitted she hadn't realised she should have given up alcohol "for a month" before the trip and meat a week or two beforehand, and not only had she been enjoying margaritas the night before heading off on the retreat, she'd tucked into tacos before setting off.
And not only that, Jessica and the rest of the group were horrified to be "lapped" by a group of senior citizens when walking up a mountain.
She said: "We were on this hike and on our first day, we're halfway up, and we're like, ‘We don't know if we're gonna do this anymore.'
"And then a pack of solid, solid senior citizens—like 80 to 90-year-old, they just loop [like boom] right past us. And then they came and they lapped us.
"It was one of those moments where you're like, 'I might be failing at this.' Whatever this is, this is not my thing."
The 'Valentine's Day' star - who has children Honor, 12, Haven, nine, and Hayes, three, with husband Cash Warren - shared a video of her birthday celebrations last month.
In the Instagram clip, she showed off the outdoor bash at the Honest Company's offices, which boasted pink-and-gold decorations, hats, cupcakes and other food.
She also shared a family photo of the group dressed up in front of a balloon wall.
She captioned the post: "My heart is full of hope and everything I do in life is for you #myfamily #thisis40.(sic)"
