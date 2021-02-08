Jessica Alba's father battling thyroid cancer

Jessica Alba's father is battling thyroid cancer.
The 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star has revealed her dad Mark is fighting cancer of the thyroid but Jessica is convinced her father is going to "slay" his treatment.
Revealing the news, she wrote on Instagram: "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer -starting his radiation therapy mañana ... #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis (sic)"
Jessica uploaded a funny video of her and her father dancing but her children would likely be mortified if they saw it as she previously revealed her kids dub her the "cringey mom".
Speaking about her eldest children - Honor, 12, and Haven, nine, she said: "They think I'm the cringey mom. I'm the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use the hashtag ‘cringeymom.' And I'm like, ‘There's so many more cringey moms than me guys!'"
And the 39-year-old star - who also has three-year-old son Hayes with Cash Warren - recalled how her eldest daughter reacted when she found out her mother was an actress.
She added: "They didn't know, you know, for the first beginning of their life, they didn't know that I was an actress and I remember when Honor was in first grade and she was mortified. She came home and she was like, ‘Why didn't you tell me?' And I was like ‘What?' Cause she knew I was working at the Honest Company, that's how they knew me.
"And she was like, ‘You never told me you were going to be in grocery stores and Target.' A friend brought a magazine to school and put Honor - she felt put on blast. And Honor was like, ‘What is going on? Why are you on this magazine? What is happening here?' So then I had to break it to her ... And she was just like - she just felt so betrayed."
