Jessica Biel's eldest son Silas aware of his famous parents

Jessica Biel's eldest son recognises that he has famous parents.
The 39-year-old star shares sons Silas, six and Phineas ,11 months, with husband Justin Timberlake and explained that Silas is aware of his father's music and acting but she is unable to persuade him to watch her children's show 'Pete the Cat'.
She revealed that Silas knows about his father's stardom as a result of his voice role as Branch in the 'Trolls' film series and can recognise his tunes.
Asked if her children understood what their parents do, Jessica told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "Silas does definitely with Justin because of Branch.
"And also his music - whenever he hears daddy's song he'll go 'Oh yeah, that's dad. No big deal, whatever.'"
Jessica confessed about how Silas loves her to do impersonations from 'Pete the Cat' even though he doesn't even watch the series.
She said: "But the funny thing about 'Pete the Cat' is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch. And yet he says 'Hey mom, hey mom, do one of those voices from the show' and I'm like, 'But you've never seen the show you don't even know.'
"He's just like 'Just do it mom'', so I'll do one of the voices and he'll be like, 'Cool, mum, cool.'"
Justin previously compared the process of looking both Silas and Phineas to adopting NFL tactics.
The 'Mirrors' hitmaker said: "It's a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, 'Go from a zone defence to a man-to-man very quickly.
"'You go get that one, I'll get this one.' But it's great and Silas is super excited. Right now, he's very much liking it but, you know, Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so, I don't know, we'll see what happens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.