Jessica Simpson gushes over daughter Birdie to mark second birthday

Jessica Simpson has posted a gushing tribute to daughter Birdie to mark her second birthday.
The 40-year-old singer shared a series of gleeful snaps to Instagram in celebration of the big day and described "watching, loving and learning" from Birdie as the "greatest gift" of her life.
Jessica captioned the post: "Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can't help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that we've all reveled in.
"Birdie you are beautiful, loving, crazy, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom. You are knowingly the boss bird to us all (sic)."
The 'Irresistible' hitmaker continued: "Watching, loving and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae."
Jessica previously opened up on she loved the sound of her children “giggling”.
The star also has Maxi, eight, and Ace, seven, along with Birdie with husband Eric Johnson, and has said there’s nothing she loves more than hearing her brood “cackle”, as she described the sound as “happy laughing therapy”.
She said: "When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound. It's contagious - my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."
Simpson also explained how "family is everything" to her and hopes her own children will continue to have a strong family bond when they get older.
She added: "More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid."
