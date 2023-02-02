Jessica Simpson had an affair with a 'massive movie star'

Jessica Simpson says she had an affair with a "massive movie star."

The 42-year- old singer - who is now married to Eric Johnson and has Birdie, three, Ace, nine, and Maxwell, ten, with him but was initially married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2006 - and wrote the story she "never thought she would tell" as part of new short story for Amazon Original Stories, 'Movie Star.''

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.