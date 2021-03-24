Jessica Simpson is still 'hurting' about weight scrutiny

Jessica Simpson is still "hurt" from the scrutiny about her weight.
The 40-year-old singer felt there was an intense focus on her looks and her weight when she was younger as her body size would often spark debate, and despite the body positivity movement helping her to overcome the criticism, Jessica still suffers from the harsh words about her looks.
She told People: "There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive."
The debate about her weight caused Jessica to agonize about her looks. However, she has since learned how to love her body by ignoring her dark thoughts.
She said: "I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up.
"I believe in my heart that a healthy body and a sound mind-body connection are what's truly important and help me accept imperfections as beauty."
Meanwhile, Jessica recently revealed she believes that "confidence" comes with openness.
Speaking about the impact of her memoir, 'Open Book', said: "It's unbelievable - I can't even believe it. I seriously have been in complete shock. I don’t even understand. I’m appreciative for sure.
"Honestly, I think people ... really just want to know why, when, how. I have really been quiet for the past 10 years ... It was time to really understand my entire life. The way people have been reacting to it is exactly how I would want my best friends to read it. It's very liberating to be open. With my openness comes confidence."
