Jessica Simpson posts heartfelt tribute to Eric Johnson on social media

Jessica Simpson has celebrated 11 years with Eric Johnson through a heartfelt Instagram post.
The 40-year-old singer met Eric in May 2010 and the loved-up duo - who have Maxwell, nine, Ace, seven, and Birdie, two, together - tied the knot in Montecito, California in July 2014.
Alongside a black-and-white snap of them together, Jessica wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE. Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. (sic)"
Jessica described falling in love with Eric as the "greatest gift" of her life and their children as "perfect".
The blonde beauty also wished her husband a happy anniversary in her heartfelt message.
Jessica - who was previously married to actor Nick Lachey between 2002 and 2006 - wrote on Instagram: "Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time. Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden...expanding beyond horizons just to love and be loved. Happy Anniversary to us, the beauty of us- as is and forevermore. (sic)"
