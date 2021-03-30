Jessica Simpson reveals she previously tested positive for COVID-19

Jessica Simpson has revealed she previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The 40-year-old star has penned an essay for Amazon Original Stories called 'Take The Lead', and while promoting the text on her Instagram page, she shared that she had the virus sometime during the "intense" past year.
Jessica further explained how despite the "challenges and fears" in everyone's lives amid the global pandemic, she instead chose to "manifest a hopeful conversation" with her fans.
She wrote on Instagram: "This is the cover of my new Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear called...TAKE THE LEAD. We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear. TAKE THE LEAD will be available on April 29th, along with an audio version I narrated. You can read or listen for free with Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited. Amazon.com/TakeTheLead (sic)"
The author sharing that she had coronavirus comes after she praised her children for being the “peaceful force” that kept her going throughout the health crisis.
The 'With You' singer has eight-year-old Maxwell, seven-year-old Ace, and two-year-old Birdie with her husband Eric Johnson, and said her brood have been so “resilient” over the last 12 months, despite their world being turned upside down by the ongoing pandemic.
She said last week: "I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling.
“[I’ve] been reminded that my faith, God, husband, kids, extended family, friends, health and safety are all to be held with more gratitude than ever before.
"I have also learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard, and I have memorized what every single cul-de-sac in my neighborhood looks like.”
And noting another important lesson she’s learned, Jessica added: "Kids are way more resilient than we give them credit for. In many ways, they were the peaceful force that made life precious in this trying time."
