Jessica Simpson throws scales away

Jessica Simpson has "no idea" how much she weighs as she threw her scales away.
The 40-year-old singer decided to get rid of the weighing machine in her house and now has no idea what she weighs, instead she measures things based on how good she feels and how her clothes fit.
Speaking on The Today Show, she explained: "I threw it out. I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size. I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."
Meanwhile, Jessica previously insisted she is "open" about her insecurities and flaws.
She said: "I am always open. I'm open about my insecurities and my flaws, and if I can help inspire anybody to feel better about themselves, that's why I'm here. I'm always out to empower women, empower people to feel better about themselves ...
"It's unbelievable - I can't even believe it. I seriously have been in complete shock. I don’t even understand. I’m appreciative for sure. Honestly, I think people ... really just want to know why, when, how. I have really been quiet for the past 10 years ... It was time to really understand my entire life. The way people have been reacting to it is exactly how I would want my best friends to read it. It's very liberating to be open. With my openness comes confidence."
Jessica knows she has "flaws" but she sees that as a very "humbling experience" rather than negatively.
She added: "We all have our flaws. We all have made mistakes.
"Leading with those mistakes and owning those flaws, is a very humbling experience. It puts you out there where you have nothing to hide ... There is so much life to live with clarity that is so much more impactful than to hide behind the darkness. I'm really just a normal, everyday girl that goes through the exact same things as everyone else. It’s giving people courage themselves to open up."
