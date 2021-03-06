Jessica Sutta pregnant with first child with husband Mikey Marquart

Jessica Sutta is expecting her first child with husband Mikey Marquart.
The Pussycat Dolls star and her spouse - who tied the knot in September 2019 - are due to welcome a baby boy into the world in May.
Jessica gushed: "It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby. I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy. I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it … It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true."
At the moment, the 38-year-old singer-and-dancer is calling the unborn tot M.J., but she admitted that might change.
She continued to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm having a little boy named M.J. It's just been an incredible journey. What a beautiful gift that 2020 gave me ...
"He feels like an M.J. to me, but he could be a Mikey, a Jesse, a Zion, or maybe he'll make up his own name when he gets older. Whatever he wants. It's his life. I'm just going to have the pleasure of being his mother, and I'm going to let him live and be exactly who he wants to be."
And Jessica quipped that their active baby is definitely going to follow in their footsteps.
She laughed: "I can already tell that he's a drummer like his daddy … Or he's a dancer like Mommy because he's kicking, too."
Jessica's bandmates have told the mum-to-be to "enjoy" the "beautiful experience" of being pregnant, though she revealed she was "sick the whole time" in the first trimester.
Asked what the rest of the 'Buttons' group - which also comprises Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar - advised her, she replied: "They said just to enjoy it. You know, it's a beautiful experience. The first trimester I was sick. I was sick the whole time, and I was eating crackers and pasta. And it was just ugh. But after that, it was just exciting."
Jessica also admitted feeling a little human growing inside of her has filled her with an "overwhelming sense of love and protection".
She added: "To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it's like this overwhelming sense of love and protection.
"You're just like, 'Oh my god, I can't wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.