Jessie Buckley “didn’t” manage to not laugh while Rory Kinnear wore false teeth during Men

Jessie Buckley “didn’t” manage to keep a straight face while Rory Kinnear wore false teeth during the filming of ‘Men’.
The ‘Lost Daughter’ star joked that eagle-eyed viewers of the Alex Garland directed horror film - where the pair play multiple characters - could spot her “back shuddering” when her 44-year-old co-star was wearing his artificial gnashers.
After being asked by HeyUGuys.com’s Stefan Page how she maintained a “straight face,” the 32-year-old actress quipped: “I didn’t. There was a lot of turning away from camera and a lot of kind of back shuddering that if you look closely enough, you’ll see quite a few times across.”
Rory added: “You package it as terror.”
After being asked about being a movie that left the audience with more questions, ‘The Imitation Game’ star ruled that it’s not an actor’s “job” to give solutions to the viewer.
Rory said: “It’s not our job. I mean, you know, fundamentally we’re playing characters and working with each other and telling the scene, each speech each time and getting to play those scenes in a number of different roles and creating with each character a different dynamic between Jessie and myself in them.”
The ‘Quantum of Solace’ star finds it “exciting and challenging” to be in a movie that lets the audiences feel than be understood through “intellectual analysis”.
Rory said: “That’s really exciting and challenging, but you never really know what you’re in or what it’s going to find, how you’re going to feel about it. And I do think that that is kind of the interesting thing about the film. It does leave questions, but also really leaves feeling and I think it demands a kind of emotional response rather than necessarily a intellectual analysis that it most importantly exists as something that makes you feel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.