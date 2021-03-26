Jessie J goes public with her new boyfriend

Jessie J has gone public with her new boyfriend Max Nguyen.
The 32-year-old pop star - who previously dated Hollywood actor Channing Tatum - was seen out and about with her new man in Los Feliz, California, on Thursday (03.25.21).
The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker - who split from Channing, 40, last year - announced her new romance to the world earlier this month, when she posted a series of photos on social media to declare her love for the choreographer.
Jessie and Max were seen wearing casual attire and face masks as they exited an eatery and the pop star went to collect her car from the valet.
Jessie started dating her new boyfriend four months after splitting from Channing.
After they separated for a second time, a source claimed that Jessie and Channing's long-running issues had made it impossible for them to continue their relationship.
The insider said: "They cared enough about each other to try again but realised it was better to move on."
Another source claimed that "the same issues were still popping up".
Jessie and Channing - who was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan - were determined to make their romance work after giving it a second chance, but ultimately, they couldn't overcome their problems.
The celebrity duo remained on friendly terms after their split and at the time, they were still in contact with each other.
An insider explained: "Jessie and Channing really care for each other.
"You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that. That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out."
Despite this, the source refused to rule out the possibility of them reuniting one day.
The source said: "The split was amicable and they’re still in contact. They’re spending time apart and are open to meeting new people. But you shouldn’t bet against another reunion in the future."
