Jesy Nelson reunites with Sean Sagar

Jesy Nelson has reportedly rekindled her romance with Sean Sagar.
The former Little Mix singer was said to have ended her relationship with the ‘Our Girl’ actor earlier this month after nine months together, but it has now been claimed the couple are back together again.
And not only are the pair an item once more, Jesy has also reportedly moved Sean into her Essex home so that they can spend more time together amid lockdown.
An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “It was all a bit silly really. They had a lovers’ tiff but they’re back together now. Sean is being extra nice to her and comforting her because right now she needs a lot of support.
“They thought it would be better that they could spend lockdown together so he is staying with her. He’s been brilliant and this way it means neither of them are alone.”
Jesy, 29, deleted all traces of Sean from her Instagram when their split was announced this month, and the actor soon did the same to his own account.
A source said at the time of their breakup: “Jesy and Sean have decided to take some time apart. It’s such a shame as they made a lovely couple but recently things haven’t been right between them.
"Jesy just left Little Mix and is working hard on herself right now — she has to put herself first.
“Lockdown has made it really difficult too, so for now Jesy and Sean are taking time apart from each other.”
The couple began dating last April, but kept things off social media for some time as Jesy had only just ended her romance with Chris Hughes.
Meanwhile, Jesy was recently reported to be feeling “broody”, and it was thought she and Sean could have been discussing starting a family together.
The ‘Power’ singer was said to have confessed to a fan that she was keen to have a baby whilst out on a walk with Sean, after spotting the young fan with her family.
A source said: "The youngest one couldn't have been more than six months old and she's the one who caught Jesy and Sean's eye. As soon as she spotted the baby girl Jesy went straight over and began cooing over her. We heard her say, 'Oh my, she's so cute. I want one, she's making me broody.'"
