Jesy Nelson slams Instagram filters

Jesy Nelson has urged fans to embrace their natural beauty.
The 29-year-old singer has criticised Instagram for the number of unrealistic filters available for users to use to change their appearance to unattainable features.
Taking to her Instagram Story, she said: “I have been going through my filters on my phone. Every filter that I’ve been on makes my nose tiny and skinny, makes your lips huge, and your eyes either a different colour or really big, I won’t lie … I like a little Instagram filter that makes you look a bit more tanned or makes your skin look a little bit fresher. But why does every filter change your nose?
"I really don’t understand this because, for me, your nose is the most prominent point of your face. I feel like noses are literally what make you you."
Jesy fumed over the changes the filters made to her appearance and told fans to embrace their looks by not relying on filters to make them feel comfortable.
She added: “I don’t understand why Instagram feels the need to literally squash your nose and make it really skinny. Like, what’s wrong with a standard nose? I’m just so confused as to why whoever makes these filters thinks that that’s what beautiful is. I just think it’s bloody weird. Embrace that nose."
It comes after Jesy made the decision to quit Little Mix in December because the constant scrutiny she received online and on social media whilst in the band negatively impacted her mental health.
In her statement, she said: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.
“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”
