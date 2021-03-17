Jimmy Fallon found home hosting 'scary'

Jimmy Fallon has admitted it was "definitely scary" hosting his show from home.
The 46-year-old star was forced to host 'The Tonight Show' remotely from March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and although he found it "challenging" at first, he also learned a lot from the experience.
He recalled: "It was like taking a course in communications or filmmaking. I remember doing a show where the Roots were performing in their backyards, and I'm shooting with a cell phone on a tripod that's going to fall over, and then it started raining.
"And then it's taking forever to transmit the footage because everybody in the house is using the internet and it's slow. It was definitely challenging. Definitely scary. But we did so much this past year. We probably don't even realize how much we all did."
Jimmy's wife, Nancy Juvonen, served as their producer, shooting footage on cell phone cameras, and the couple's two daughters, Winnie, seven, and Franny, five, made regular impromptu appearances and provided homemade graphics.
And the family are proud to know they were an "escape" for many people during the frightening early days of the pandemic.
He told People magazine: "Months later we've been getting letters and emails from people, saying, 'Thank you so much for being there' and 'You have no idea, that was our family thing.'
"To know we were an escape for people is pretty cool."
Although the show returned to full studio production last July, Jimmy is honouring the one-year anniversary of his homebroadcasts on Friday (19.03.21) by doing it all over again with his wife and children.
He said: "We actually built out the inside of an Airstream and put it in my backyard just in case we ever had to go back and do the show from home again, and then we never used it.
"We're going to give back and it's going to be a good all around feel."
The presenter admitted making the show at home brought him closer to his children.
He said: "I really bonded with my daughters during that time because I was never normally home that long.
"Usually I'm at work, so I got to really wake up and go to bed with them every single night for months. I think there was a real bond there that we'll never forget."
