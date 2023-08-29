Jimmy Kimmel launches podcast to support striking writers

Jimmy Kimmel is launching a new podcast to support out-of-work writers amid the ongoing strike.

The 55-year-old comedian has joined forces with fellow TV stars Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver to launch the 'Strike Force Five' podcast on Spotify.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

