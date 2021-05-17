JK Rowling makes donation to fight coronavirus in India

J.K. Rowling has donated £1 million to help fight coronavirus in India.
The 'Harry Potter' author's Volant Charitable Trust have handed over the sum between two UK-based charities involved in relief work and the money was generated thanks to sales of the 55-year-old writer's latest children's book, 'The Ickabog'.
The author wrote on Twitter: “A huge thank you to everyone who bought a copy of The Ickabog. As a result, my charitable trust continues to be able to support those worst affected by the pandemic #COVIDIndia. (sic)"
Humanitarian relief organisation Khalsa Aid said they were "delighted and humbled" to receive a donation.
They tweeted: "Wow! We are delighted & humbled to have received a generous, six-figure donation from @jk_rowling charitable trust, The Volant Charitable Trust (https://volanttrust.org) for our Covid Relief work in India. We are humbled by the support for our humanitarian work. #COVIDIndia (sic)"
The British Asian Trust also received an "incredible contribution" from the Volant Charitable Trust.
They tweeted: "We’re delighted to have received a generous, six-figure donation from J.K. Rowling’s charitable trust, The Volant Charitable Trust [https://volanttrust.org] for our Oxygen For India Emergency Appeal.
"Thank you so much to The Volant Charitable Trust for an incredible contribution helping us save lives in #India @jk_rowling (sic)"
In response to the British Asian Trust's post, Rowling wrote: "Those who followed the children’s illustration competition for the Ickabog will remember how many superb entries we had from India. I’m so happy my trust (thanks to the book buyers!) is able to do this #OxygenForIndia (sic)"
According to the Sunday Times newspaper, it is believed both charities received around £500,000 from the author's organisation.
Last month, J.K. admitted she was "flabbergasted" by those who had bought copies of the book, even though the story had already been published for free, because it meant her charity could help out a lot of people affected by the global health crisis.
She posted: "Thanks to the generosity of everyone who bought a copy of The Ickabog, my charitable trust has now sent out millions of pounds to those affected by the pandemic. Given that the story had already been put out for free, I'm flabbergasted. You're incredible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.