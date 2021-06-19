Joan Rivers encouraged daughter Melissa to show off her body more

Melissa Rivers says her late mother Joan Rivers encouraged her to be more "s***tier".
The 53-year-old actress has recalled how her mom Joan - who passed away in September 2014 - encouraged her to wear short skirts and show off her cleavage when she became an adult.
She said: "So I think because of that very traditional upbringing, when I was dating - after I got married, it caught me by surprise when my mom was like, 'You need to be much s***tier.' She’s like, 'You need to put it out there.' I'm like, 'Oh my god, really?' My mother was like, 'Enjoy it while you’re young, show it up.' Once I became an adult, my mom’s like, 'Girl, shorten that skirt, push up those boobs, put on some lifts.'"
Melissa insists she had a "very traditional childhood" despite her parents' fame.
Speaking on the Divorced Not Dead podcast, she explained of her younger years: "People are always shocked to find that I had a very traditional childhood where it was always very clear that what [my parents] did for a living was completely separate. I always understood that who my mother was on stage was not who my mother was, and my father was very grounding."
Meanwhile, Melissa previously revealed she thinks her son is her mom Joan's "greatest legacy".
She said: "The best legacy that I can give my mother - that everyone can give their parent - is to raise a good and decent child. One who gives back, and has a clear understanding of the understanding of not just being good, but doing good, as well. Cooper is my mom's greatest legacy.
"Cooper and I often talk about what is our family legacy. And I feel like our legacy is to live a life that you can be proud of on many levels. Giving your best professionally and personally. Giving back to others. Cooper and I always try to remember how fortunate we are, just by rite of birth. We can never lose sight of that. We're not entitled to anything. We work for what we have. That's how my mother lived."
