Joanna Lumley: I love getting old

Joanna Lumley has always "loved" getting old.
The 74-year-old actress has never worried about getting old and she refutes the idea she's "vulnerable" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She shared: "With the pandemic I'm technically classified as vulnerable, but I'm not vulnerable because I'm just not.
"I have always loved getting old. When I was 18, I wanted to be 30, when I was 30, I wanted to be 50, when I was 50, I wanted to be 70 and now I'm 74, I can' wait to be 90!"
Joanna thinks age and experience has helped her to overcome her fears.
Speaking to Woman's Weekly magazine, she explained: "When you're older, the fear has gone. When you're younger, you're afraid you look wrong, sound wrong, you might not do it right, you might be late, he might drop you, she might not like you.
"Only experience can teach that nobody in the world is looking at you at all."
Despite her advancing years, Joanna insisted she doesn't have any fear of dying.
The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star is determined to make a positive impression on other people as part of her plan to make a "good death".
She said: "All sorts of other things begin to drop away, like the fear of dying.
"I'm not afraid of it and, the nearer I get to it, the more interested I am in making a good death, which means you've said sorry to everybody you've had a cross word with and 'I love you' to everybody you want to remember.
"I sign everything off with a blizzard of kisses so when I do eventually go, I can be as happy as a clown because I've done everything."
