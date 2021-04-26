Joanna Lumley says Bill Clinton was 'stupendously good-looking'

Joanna Lumley thought Bill Clinton was “stupendously good-looking” when they met.
The 74-year-old actress crossed paths with the then-US president at a “marvellous party” thrown by the UK Prime Minister and she thought he stood out from all the other guests in attendance.
She said: “I went to a marvellous party at No 10 when President Clinton was in power. He was stupendously good-looking, with piercing blue eyes, and seemed to be seven feet taller than everybody else.”
The former ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star loved her outrageous alter ego, Patsy Stone, from the BBC TV sitcom because she was so different to who she really is.
She told the Guardian newspaper's Weekend supplement: “People often stop me and say: ‘Oh, my mother is Patsy’.
“I love Patsy because we’re such polar opposites. She’s so dismissive of laws and rules and behaving properly, and I’m clearly a saint.”
And though it is over 50 years since Joanna starred in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, she still thinks of herself as a “Bond girl”.
She said: “I still count myself as a Bond girl. We were sent to Switzerland for two months on £100 a week - which was masses of money - and treated as stars.”
Joanna is happy to accept any career opportunities that come her way because she’s still insecure about her lack of formal acting training.
She said: “I went to modeling school for one month where I was taught how to walk and be graceful and put on make-up so it wouldn’t frighten the horses.
“I tend to say yes to everything because of my fear that I never went to drama school. I say, ‘Yeah, how lovely,’ hoping it will lead to something else."
