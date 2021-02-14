Jodie Comer: My working-class background means I have to work hard

Jodie Comer believes she has to "work much harder to be successful" because she comes from a working-class background.
The 'Killing Eve' star feels her childhood has made it much harder for her to get such a glittering showbiz career and she finds that people are always "continuously surprised by her capabilities".
Speaking to young women for a special Girls Up campaign, she said: "For me personally, self-belief counts for a lot, and perseverance.
"Especially coming from a working-class background, there is the notion that you are going to have to work much harder to be successful. People are continuously being surprised by your capabilities. To this day, as a woman walking into a room, I have this feeling of being lucky to be there. I'm trying to shake that off."
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actress previously revealed she considered dropping her Liverpudlian accent when she first found fame.
She said: "When I was much younger, when I was with another agency and really young, I don't know where I got it from, but I thought, 'I have to lose my accent.' I remember working with Stephen Graham and he was great. He was like, 'Don't you dare lose your accent!' And I didn't. Maybe it's just this idea of being working class from the North West, you don't hear those voices all the time on television."
Jodie certainly won't be moving to America because of the "lack of pubs" there.
She said: "[Phoebe Waller-Bridge and I] have both said we're not sure we could ever live in LA because of the lack of pubs here ... I'm a Liverpool girl through and through ... Phoebe's an amazing friend. I love that we can share these experiences together - especially being out here in LA, as the two new kids on the block. I love LA but it's sprawling and can often be overwhelming so it's comforting having Phoebe here and being in the same boat."
