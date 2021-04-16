Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson "high five" over marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson "high-five" over choosing each other.
The 34-year-old actress revealed how she and her husband gush over each other and are both so happy they found one another that they high give to congratulate themselves.
She told People magazine: "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving. We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.
"We high five each other all the time about how great we chose. We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'"
The 'Queen & Slim' star is also thankful she chose to marry someone who is also in the movie industry as the 'Dawson's Creek' alum is there to offer advice.
She explained: "He has a wealth of experience to offer and advice to offer that's based on experience. And I love that. I just love picking his brain about things. I'm somebody who's just beginning. So that energy of someone who's just beginning, that excitement, that just everything and anything is possible, I think that I really inspire him with that."
The couple tied the knot in 2019 after first being linked together in 2018 and welcomed a daughter in 2020.
Jodie previously revealed she opted for a home birth as she feared she'd die in hospital because of the statistics on "negative birth outcomes" for black women in the US.
She said: "We had decided on a home birth because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for black women in America - according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for black women then for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism.
"We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice. Delivering at home ensured I had what every single woman deserves to have; full agency in determining my birth support."
