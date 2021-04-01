Jodie Turner-Smith: I felt empty after my daughter was born

Jodie Turner-Smith felt “empty” after her daughter was born.
The 34-year-old actress gave birth to Janie in April last year and has said she “wept” after her child – whom she has with her husband Joshua Jackson – was born because she felt a sense of “emptiness” in her womb.
But the ‘Queen & Slim’ star also said giving birth was a “beautiful” experience that showed “the evidence of [her] biological powers”.
She told MATCHESFASHION in a new Q&A for their ‘Curated By’ series: "I remember feeling my womb for the first time after I gave birth, feeling the emptiness, and I just wept. Because it's just as beautiful, as it is bizarre, as it is completely f****** normal and human. My body has more curves now, more folds, more softness, and all of that is the evidence of my biological powers.
"I just kind of grow more in awe of that every day.”
Meanwhile, Jodie recently said giving birth made her realise how “powerful” women are.
She said: "The men think they're hard-core, but they could never do what they do while also making a baby. They just couldn't.
“[Giving birth reaffirmed to me that] patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they're not supremely powerful beings, because damn, it's some goddess-level s***."
And the actress also opened up on the ways in which becoming a first-time parent has been more difficult than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She added: "Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult, and it's even more difficult without support, when everything is shut down and you can't really see other people or go anywhere. [Luckily], I'm not having to sit on Zoom with her and suddenly become her educator as well as her caretaker."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.