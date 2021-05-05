Jodie Turner-Smith: My romance with Joshua Jackson started as a one-night stand

Jodie Turner-Smith says her romance with Joshua Jackson started as a “one-night stand”.
The ‘Queen & Slim’ star has revealed she originally intended on just sleeping with her now-husband on one occasion before the pair realised they were perfect for each other and embarked on a three-year relationship.
Jodie said: “So when I first met my husband, it was kind of - we had a one-night stand. We’re in a two, three-year one night stand now.”
The couple – who now have daughter Janie, 12 months, together after tying the knot in 2019 – bonded over their shared love of movies, which set them on their journey to lasting love.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Jodie added: “First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that’. And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him.
“He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called ‘Sorry to Bother You’ and [actress] Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, ‘The Future is Female Ejaculation.'
“And so he shouts across the room, ‘Detroit!’ He comes over and … does this really cute, charming thing that he does and just all night — he just basically followed me around the party.”
The sweet origin story comes after it was recently reported the couple are already thinking about expanding their brood once more.
A source said: “Their love for each other is deeply rooted and having a child together just brought them closer in ways they didn’t even know existed. They’re already talking about baby number two. Jodie thinks pregnancy is such a beautiful thing.”
