Joe Alwyn: There are more interesting things discuss than Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn thinks that there are "more interesting things" to discuss than Taylor Swift.
The 31-year-old actor has been in a relationship with 'Love Story' hitmaker Taylor since October 2016 but will rarely discuss his private life in interviews because it "feeds into a weird part of the culture."
Asked whether it was a conscious decision not to talk about each other in interviews, he said: "Erm. It was just like, well, why? There are more interesting things to talk about and I just think it feeds into a weird part of the culture that I’m not really interested in being a part of."
However, the 'Conversations with Friends' star did collaborate with Taylor, 32, on her Grammy award-winning album 'Folklore', receiving a co-writing credit under the pseudonym of William Bowery for the tracks 'Betty 'and 'Exile' and admitted that although the collaboration was a "surreal bonus" of lockdown, it simply came as a result of "messing about together" on the piano.
He told The Guardian newspaper: "That [collaboration] was a surreal bonus of lockdown. That’s an understatement. It wasn’t like, ‘It’s five o’clock, it’s time to try and write a song together. It came about from messing around on a piano, and singing badly, then being overheard, and being, like, ‘Let’s see what happens if we get to the end of it together.'
"I mean, fun is such a stupid word, but it was a lot of fun. And it was never a work thing, or a ‘Let’s try and do this because we’re going to put this out’ thing. It was just like baking sourdough in lockdown. The Grammy was also this ridiculous bonus."
