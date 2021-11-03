Joe Exotic reveals he has an 'aggressive cancer'

Joe Exotic has an "aggressive" form of cancer.
A new post on the 'Tiger King' star's Instagram page features a handwritten letter in which Joe explains that his prostate biopsy came back with a cancer diagnosis.
The 58-year-old former zoo keeper - who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence - wrote: "Update [sad face emoji] Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well. (sic)"
Joe predicted that his long-time rival Carole Baskin will "have her own party" about the news.
He's also asked to be released from prison in order to seek treatment.
Joe - who was previously handed a 22-year prison sentence for 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire - added: "Right now I don't want anyone's pity and I'm sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! (sic)"
Joe is set to be re-sentenced because his original punishment was deemed to be excessive.
And he's now urged to be released from prison in order to get the treatment he needs.
His letter continues: "And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice [sad face emoji] love #joeexotic #exclusive #breakingnews #freejoeexotic #justiceforjoeexotic. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.