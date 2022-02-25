Joe Jonas felt devastated by Jonas Brothers' break-up

Joe Jonas experienced a "trauma" when The Jonas Brothers broke-up.
The 32-year-old singer shot to stardom in the band, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick, and he initially struggled to deal with their break-up in 2013.
Speaking about bringing DNCE - his other band - back together, Joe explained to 'Audacy Check In': "I wasn't sure what it would be like to bring DNCE back.
"I was hesitant for a long time just because I always had this trauma from when the brothers broke up, it was always about we wanted to focus on individual things."
DNCE recently reunited after a hiatus, and Joe revealed how his mindset changed.
He told 'Audacy Check In': "I was like, 'Do I want to go down that road of bringing a band back together?' I stopped thinking that way and thought about how exciting it would be to create music again. It was a positive feeling."
Meanwhile, Joe previously admitted that the Jonas Brothers' break-up hit him like a "tsunami".
Nick and Kevin both decided to take a break from the band in 2013, and Joe was left feeling lost for a period of time.
He said: "I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach. I kicked back on the couch, said, 'What's going on?' and put my feet up. I didn't see the tsunami coming. And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke."
Joe also felt that their decision was "permanent" - even though they reunited in 2019.
He explained: "I still remember the exact words [Nick] said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: 'My heart is no longer in this'. It was like something our dad would say. Very pastor-like. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious … and permanent."
