Joe Jonas 'grateful' for time at home with family amid COVID-19 pandemic

Joe Jonas is “thankful and grateful” to have been able to spend time at home with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jonas Brothers star and his wife Sophie Turner became first-time parents to their daughter Willa when she was born nine months ago, and has now said welcoming Willa during the global health crisis has been a blessing in disguise, as he didn’t have to rush off to work and instead has been able to see her grow.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘CBS This Morning’, he said: "It’s been amazing. It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."
And Joe, 31, was also asked what lessons he’d learned in the last nine months of fatherhood, to which he added: "Naps are nice. All around.”
Meanwhile, Joe previously revealed it's been "nice" spending quality time with Sophie and their baby daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic as they had long "craved alone time".
He said: "Running right onto tour after getting married I didn’t really have that alone time I craved with my wife, so I was able to just be in one place which was kind of nice for a change."
Over the weekend, the ‘Sucker’ hitmaker also celebrated two years of marriage to the ‘Game of Thrones’ star.
He wrote on social media: "Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet (sic)"
While Sophie, 25, added: "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat (sic)"
