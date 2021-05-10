Joe Jonas hails 'amazing' Sophie Turner on US Mother's Day

Joe Jonas paid a glowing tribute to Sophie Turner to mark US Mother's Day on Sunday (09.05.21).
The 31-year-old pop star - who has nine-month-old daughter Willa with the actress - took to Instagram to heap praise on the 'Game of Thrones' star, as well as his own mother, Denise.
Alongside a never-seen-before photo of Sophie's baby bump and another picture of Denise, Joe wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums [hearts emoji] (sic)"
Sophie, 25, also took to Instagram to share a brief video clip of a bouquet of flowers she received for Mother's Day.
Similarly, the actress took to her Instagram Story to mark UK Mother's Day in March, when Sophie revealed she was relishing the challenge of parenthood.
She wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl (sic)"
Sophie added: "Its my favourite job I've ever had. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Joe recently admitted he's enjoyed spending quality time at home with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Sucker' singer - who married Sophie in 2019 after three years together - is thankful he's been able to be with his daughter, rather than on tour, over recent months.
Joe shared: "It's been amazing. It's been forced time at home.
"I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and travelling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."
