Joey Fatone was put in the 'friend zone' by Pink

Joey Fatone has admitted he was put in the "friend zone" by Pink after asking her out.
The *NSYNC member has revealed that he and the 'So What' hitmaker did go out a few times many years ago and although he was very keen on Pink, she didn't have the same romantic feelings for him.
During an appearance on People’s Defend Yourself series, he spilled: "I actually asked her [Pink] out a few times and we went out. We were cool as heck. But I guess I wasn’t her type, so that was it. We were still friends. That was it!
“I’m cool with being in the friend zone with Pink; there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m OK with rejection. I mean heck, I’ve been in *NSYNC a lot, so I can take rejection.
"That’s definitely cool and I don’t have a problem with that."
Joey, 43, went on to marry his high school sweetheart Kelly Baldwin in 2004 and the couple have two daughters, Briahna Joely, 19, and Kloey Alexandra, 11, together.
Pink is married to motor racer Carey Hart and they share two children, daughter Willow, nine, and four-year-old son Jameson.
