Joey King has started therapy: 'I started it to be the best version of myself'

Joey King has started going to therapy.
The ‘Kissing Booth’ actress is trying to be “the best version” of herself that she can be, and has started that journey by enrolling in regular therapy sessions to talk through her mental health with a professional.
She said: “I have done a lot of work for myself this year. I started therapy this year, which is something I have never done before. I started it to be the best version of myself that I am trying to be.”
Joey admitted it can be “tough” to monitor her image in the spotlight because she has “no control” over what other people think of her, and so is now holding back the amount of information she freely shares online.
She added: “Being an actor is so tough, because you have this image of who you are and what kind of image you want to present to other people, when in reality you have no control of what people think of you … I started to see the downside of people having so much information about you or to your personality or personal information.”
And the 21-year-old actress has learned not to put “too much pressure” on herself to be perfect, as she says she’s working on bettering herself from the inside out.
Speaking to Flaunt magazine, the ‘Bullet Train’ star said: “I try not put too much pressure on myself because I always feel like I have, so being able to be like, ‘Hey, it’s okay that you’re anxious’, or ‘It’s okay you’re overwhelmed and only answer one email.’ Just being able to say that, I feel better … I don’t think I am the most patient person. I think that is something I have to work on.”
