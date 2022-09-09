Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are expecting their first child By Celebretainment Sep 9, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope are expecting their first child together.The 46-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Joey Russo in 'Blossom' - has announced via Instagram that they're expecting a baby.Alongside a snap of Samantha's growing baby bump, Joey wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! [heart emoji] Baby Lawrence on the way! (sic)"In the photo, Samantha is seen proudly showing off her bump while wearing a bikini.And in the comments section under Joey's post, she wrote: "Ohh hi baby daddy [heart emojis] (sic)"Joey already has daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.But in May, he married Samantha in an outdoor ceremony in Temecula, California.The actor was joined at the ceremony by his close family and friends, including both of his daughters. Top Videos He subsequently said: "It just feels so right. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."Samantha also spoke in gushing terms about her husband, saying that he's embraced her "weird quirks".Reflecting on their romance, she said: "From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself."He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever.'"Joey thinks they're "like-minded" people and he didn't have any doubts about tying the knot.He explained: "When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick."I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful." More from this section Queen Elizabeth's family heading to Balmoral British Fashion Council hails Queen Elizabeth's 'strength and grace' Louie Anderson was a victim of 'elder abuse', says his sister Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. 