John Cena confirms plans for WWE comeback

John Cena has confirmed his plans to return to WWE.
The wrestler turned Hollywood superstar - who stars in blockbusters 'F9' and 'The Suicide Squad' this summer - hasn't been seen in a ring since facing 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a cinematic Firefly Fun House match at 'WrestleMania 37' in April 2020.
However, he appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' this week and addressed speculation about a potential in-ring return and said: "Those rumours are true. I will definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when."
The 44-year-old star got fans talks last month when he shared the company's logo on Instagram, although he has now claimed he was simply feeling "nostalgic".
He added: "Yeah, I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE, and I just wanted to post the logo.
"Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which is not the case.
"I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match."
Cena has been rumoured to be in line for a match against the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next month's 'SummerSlam' event in Las Vegas.
The grappling icon recently responded to the reports, and hit out at both Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Reigns said: "That’s like a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain’t a dream for his [fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and then John Cena as well, these guys are doing very well for themselves.
"There’s no question about it. I don’t know. If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me.
"I’m a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I’d stay on set. I’d keep pumping out these streaming service movies."
Meanwhile, Reigns' on-screen 'special counsel' Paul Heyman previously addressed the idea of a dream match against The Rock.
He told Metro.co.uk: "I applaud Dwayne The Rock Johnson for keeping his name out there in the media by expressing a desire to step into the ring with the number one box office attraction in sports, entertainment or sports entertainment, Roman Reigns."
