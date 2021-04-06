John Cena hails BTS for helping him navigate 'vulnerable moment'

John Cena has thanked BTS fans for helping him through his "vulnerable moment".
The wrestler-turned-actor has revealed that fans of the K-pop group - who are known as the BTS Army - helped him to navigate a particularly difficult moment in his life.
John, 43, shared: "I was going through a pretty down period in my life, it was about four years ago, and I decided just to have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries out on Twitter."
The Hollywood star posted an inspiring statement from his self-help book and the statement caught the attention of fans, as it coincided with the BTS album 'Love Yourself'.
He said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "The very popular group, BTS, had just released an album called, 'Love Yourself'.
"So I put out all these messages about self-love and I'm thinking, 'This is not going to be a good idea because this big, larger-than life, 16-time WWE champion is now talking about vulnerability and the fact that you are enough and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are,' but it caught fire because of the BTS Army."
John actually started to write self-help books because of the fans.
He explained: "These books exist because the Army was brave enough - the BTS Army - was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment and now it's become a part of my daily routine."
John thanked the fans for helping him through an especially tough moment in his life.
The actor - who married his second wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, last year - said: "I really gotta thank K-pop, I gotta thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness and turning it into a passion of mine."
