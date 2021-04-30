John Legend explains Chrissy Teigen's Twitter return

John Legend believes women are targeted by social media trolls more than men.
The 'Conversations in the Dark' singer's wife Chrissy Teigen recently returned to Twitter after a three-week break and he explained why she felt she needed time away from the platform because of the people who felt they could be "cruel" because the site offers them anonymity.
However, the 'Chrissy's Court' star ultimately "missed" the positive moments and interaction with her fans.
In an upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, John said: "For social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too.
"And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they'll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn't say to you in person. And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes.
"Despite some of the negativity that we all encounter - and I think women encounter more than men, truthfully, on social media - but despite all of that, she felt like the benefits and the positive interaction she has outweighed the negative.
"Chrissy honestly missed it. She missed the engagement. She missed sharing her thoughts with people."
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has children Luna, five, and Miles, two, with John - previously explained she had decided to quit Twitter because she had been left "deeply bruised" by trolls.
She wrote: : "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.
"But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.
"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.
"My desire to be liked and fear of p****** people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!
"I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised."
But three weeks later, the 35-year-old star returned to the platform because it felt "terrible" to silence herself.
