John Mayer realised his male privilege after seeing how Britney Spears was treated in the new documentary about her life.
The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker found fame at a similar time to the 'Toxic' singer and he admits that seeing how she was treated made him realise how lucky he was.
Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, he said: "To go through this and come out the other side OK is to have infinite grace for those who struggle with it. I came out OK ... I have a very strong feeling that part of that is because I’m a man. And I have a very strong feeling that a lot of these things that happen to female performers is endemic to being female.
"I watched the documentary with such grace for Spears, who got much more maligned by the inhuman experiment of fame than I did. If you’re a man, you’re an outlaw. If you’re a woman, you’re kind of crazy. And when I watched that through that lens, my heart just ached the whole time."And John admitted he would love to settle down one day.
He shared: "There’s one thing left, and that’s a wife and kids. I’ve come to a point in my life where, with this stuff, I’m not fatigued completely, but my hands are on my knees a little bit and I’m going, ‘OK, I definitely explored the life of what can be done for me by me.’ I don’t feel late, because I would never want to have a wife while I was still investigating what’s out there for me to be explored by me."
