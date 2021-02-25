John Mulaney completes 60-day stint in rehab: 'He is doing well'

John Mulaney is “doing well” after completing a 60-day stint in a rehabilitation center.
The 38-year-old stand-up comedian was reported to have attended a rehab facility in Pennsylvania in late December amid his struggles with alcohol and cocaine addiction, and it has now been claimed he has finished his treatment and is now in outpatient sober care.
A source told Page Six: “John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”
The comedy star - who is best known for his work as a writer on 'Saturday Night Live' - has previously spoken candidly about his addiction struggles.
And according to the source, his issues have resurfaced during the coronavirus pandemic.
The insider explained: "His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.
"He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab."
In 2019, , John revealed he started drinking at the age of 13.
The comedian suggested that alcohol made him feel more confident and more humorous.
Speaking about his alcohol troubles, he shared: "I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”
However, after years of excessive drinking and drug use, John decided to address the issue in 2005, when he recognized his life was spiraling out of control.
The stand-up star - who is married to make-up artist Annamarie Tendler - stopped "rooting" for himself because of his addiction issues and at the age of 23, he realized he needed to change his lifestyle.
John previously recalled: "I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie … It was just crazy … I was like, ‘You’re f****** out of control. And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.