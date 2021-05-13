John Mulaney romancing Olivia Munn

John Mulaney is reportedly romancing Olivia Munn.
The 38-year-old comedian recently split from his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, and it has now been reported he’s already moved on with 40-year-old actress Olivia after the pair met at a church in Los Angeles.
A source told People magazine: "This is very new, they're taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles."
It was confirmed on Monday (10.05.21) that John had split from Annamarie, with the beauty admitting she was “heartbroken” by the comedian’s decision.
In a statement to Page Six, a representative for John said: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”
Whilst Annamarie said in a statement: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."
The news comes almost five months after John checked into a rehab facility in December, where he was seeking treatment after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction.
In February, it was confirmed the comic had completed his 60-day rehab stay and was continuing his sobriety work as an outpatient.
A source said at the time: “John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”
The comedy star - who is best known for his work as a writer on 'Saturday Night Live' - has previously spoken candidly about his addiction struggles.
And according to the source, his issues had resurfaced during the coronavirus pandemic.
The insider explained: "His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.
"He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab."
