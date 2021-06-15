John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh volunteer for food banks ahead of Father's Day

John Stamos helped deliver food parcels to disadvantaged families ahead of Father's Day (20.06.21).
The 'Full House' star and his model wife Caitlin McHugh - who have a three-year-old son named Billy - volunteered for Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Feeding America over the weekend, helping to pack up the food and hand out groceries to parents and their kids who would otherwise go hungry.
The couple was also joined by some of Stamos' 'Big Shot' co-stars.
Alongside some pictures from the day, the actor wrote on Instagram: "13 million children in the US don’t know where they'll get their next meal. As a dad, that doesn’t sit right with me. So today, @caitlinskybound and I, along with some of the @bigshotseries cast, volunteered with @FeedingAmerica and @LAFoodbank to distribute meals to children and families. Learn more: FeedingAmerica.org (sic)"
'Big Shot' star Jessalyn Gilsig also re-shared Stamos' post on her own page on the photo-sharing app.
In 2018, Stamos and his wife launched St. Amos Jewelry with 100 per cent of the profits from the sale of their bracelets going to non-profit ChildHelp - which supports victims of child abuse.
Meanwhile, the 57-year-old star previously admitted he hopes “the world will be a better place” by the time his son is old enough to understand.
He explained: “We live in an anxiety-riddled, unsure, divisive time right now. I think most of us are searching, even subconsciously, to find what’s missing from our lives: grace, charity, kindness, and peace, and family and community and friendship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.