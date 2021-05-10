John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston

John Travolta has remembered Kelly Preston on the first Mother's Day since her passing.
The 'Grease' star posted a sweet tribute to his late wife, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote in a poignant and sweet message: "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day (sic)"
Ella, 21, the oldest of their children, also penned her own message for her late mom.
She wrote on her social media accounts: "Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world. I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother’s Day (sic)"
Kelly had been secretly battling breast cancer for two years prior to her death.
At the time of her passing, a spokesperson for the family said: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
And John later confirmed the news in a social media post.
The post read: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.
"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. (sic)"
