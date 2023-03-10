Johnny Depp, Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart likely to perform at pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts

Johnny Depp, Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart and many more are expected to perform at a pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts.

The two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 22 and May 23, will see a portion of the money made from ticket sales go to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, which Beck and Hollywood star Depp visited last year amid their joint tour in support of their LP, '18'.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

